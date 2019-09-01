Home States Odisha

Why was I not consulted?, asks Puri Sankaracharya on demolition works around Jagannath temple

Meanwhile, the demolition of 11 jewellery shops operating from Emar mutt campus was carried out amid deployment if 25 platoons of police.

Published: 01st September 2019

By Express News Service

PURI: The ongoing demolition around Jagannath temple ran into fresh trouble on Saturday as Puri Sankaracharya raised an objection to the drive while the mahant of Emar mutt did not relent from his insistence on not vacating the house on mutt premises.

The Sankaracharya of Gobardhan Peeth Swami Nischalanand Saraswati said even during the British rule, the mutts were not touched. As the mutts and mandirs function under the Hindu Religious Endowment Act under the Commissioner of Endowments, the State Government should ensure smooth functioning of these institutions, he added.

Before making plans for development of the pilgrim town, one of the four dhams of the Hindus, the religious aspects and traditions should have been considered and incorporated by the Government. These age-old religious institutions, directly and indirectly, render services to Jagannath temple, the Sankaracharya said.

Questioning the Justice BP Das Commission report, the seer said it has no religious sanctity. Since the Sankaracharyas are the religious heads of the Hindus and their decision on religious issues are final, why was he was not consulted by Justice Das before preparing the report, he questioned.

Similarly, the amicus curiae had not consulted him before filing his report in the Supreme Court in connection with case relating to reforms in Jagannath temple. There was an attempt to grab Gobardhan Peeth property by powerful persons, he alleged.

Meanwhile, the demolition of 11 jewellery shops operating from Emar mutt campus was carried out amid deployment if 25 platoons of police under the supervision of 10 magistrates. The mutt’s mahant Rajgopal Ramanuj Das once again did not vacate the mutt. He said power supply to the mutt was disconnected during the day and he was feeling sick but did not intend to come out.

He has remained inside an unsafe one-storey building with 12 rooms situated around a small temple in the mutt complex for the last four days. An idol of Laxmi Narayan and statue of Mannath Ramanujacharya, the founder of the mutt, are worshipped in the temple. There is also a rare decorated Jhulan Mandap beside a basement room. All the efforts of the administration to evict the mahant from the mutt proved futile.

Meanwhile, mahant of Bada Akhada mutt, Chhata mutt, Mangu mutt and the shop operators were directed on the day to vacate the unsafe structures as those would be demolished.

Ten heavy-duty excavators and loaders have been engaged in demolition drive. All the roads leading to Lions’ Gate of the temple were sealed by the police and power supply disconnected.

It may be mentioned that mahant Rajgopal Das was arrested in 2011 for his alleged connivance in the loot of 19 silver ingots worth lakhs of rupees from Emar mutt. After remaining in judicial custody for several months, he was released on bail. The case is pending in the court.

Senior cops for effective policing in Puri: DGP

Puri: Director General of Police BK Sharma on Saturday arrived at Puri and told media persons that the cases of various nature are being analysed and assessment would be made to ascertain the rise in the types offence and accordingly police would deal with them on priority.

Since Puri is a pilgrim and tourist town, experienced and capable officers would be posted for effective policing, the DGP said. Adequate police personnel would be provided to meet the law and order issues during the ongoing demolition drive, said Sharma. DIG Central Range Asish Singh and SP Umashankar Das were present.

