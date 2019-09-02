Adequate rains in August bring cheer to Odisha farmers

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Adequate rainfall in August has given a much-needed boost to agricultural activities in the district.

With erratic rainfall threatening to play spoilsport, the farmers had been waiting desperately for a good spell of rains to start work on their fields. As per reports, the district has received 492.56 mm rainfall against the normal of 442.4 mm in August.

Out of nine blocks in the district, Kuchinda has received the highest rainfall at 701.80 mm while the lowest rainfall of 298 mm was registered in Naktideul. Similarly, Rairakhol block had recorded 592.60 mm, Jujumura 533 mm, Bamra 529.50 mm, Rengali 487.40 mm, Maneswar 445.10 mm, Dhankauda 441.60 mm and Jamankira 404 mm rainfall last month.

The district had received 311.92 mm rainfall in July this year with the normal average being 429.5 mm. In June, the district had received only 140.32 mm rainfall against the normal of 221 mm.

The Agriculture department had set a target to cultivate paddy on 1,06,970 hectare of land in the district with a production target of 3,58,346 tonne during the kharif season.

Similarly, broadcasting of seeds had been targeted on 43,463 hectare while transplantation of paddy seedlings was targeted on 63,507 hectare land. However, broadcasting target has been surpassed by 8,194 hectares due to scanty rainfall and it has been undertaken on 51,657 hectares as farmers preferred broadcasting to transplantation due to scanty rainfall.

On the other hand, transplantation target has now been reduced by 8,194 hectare and fresh target stands at 55,313 hectare.

Official sources said transplantation of paddy seedlings was completed in the district by August 31. Till July 30, transplantation had been undertaken only on 14,394 hectare against the fresh target of 55,313 hectare land due to inadequate rainfall.

Deputy Director of Agriculture, Sambalpur Khagendra Nath Jena said adequate rainfall in August has helped the farmers of the district immensely.

He said transplantation of paddy seedlings was completed on time but erratic rainfall in the months preceding August would have a negative impact on paddy yield.

Rainfall Record