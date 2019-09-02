At least 15,000 ineligible KALIA scheme beneficiaries identified

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: After month-long hectic efforts, Koraput district administration has identified 15,256 beneficiaries, who have been getting financial aid under KALIA scheme, as ineligible for the programme.

These farmers have already received the first instalment of Rs 5,000 each amounting to Rs 7.63 crore from the Government.

Of 15,256 ineligible beneficiaries under Krushak Assistance for Livelihood and Income Augmentation (KALIA) scheme, there were 4,542 fake beneficiaries in Borrigumma block.

The ineligible beneficiaries will not get the second instalment of the financial assistance under the scheme. Before the General Elections, the State Government had asked the administration to submit a list of poor and landless farmers of the district under KALIA scheme. Accordingly, the administration had submitted a list of 2,55,474 beneficiaries from 14 blocks of the district.

Last month, the Government initiated the verification process after members cutting across party lines raised questions regarding the beneficiaries of the scheme in the recently concluded Assembly session.

The district administration then launched a verification drive and identified the ineligible beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, Koraput Collector M S Mishra reviewed the progress of the scheme with the district level officers and said the list would be submitted to the Government for further action.

The district administration is now contemplating norms to recover the money from the ineligible beneficiaries.