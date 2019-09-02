Home States Odisha

Be change agents, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik tells party leaders

The Chief Minister seeks transformation of leaders to bring cheer and satisfaction in the lives of common people

Published: 02nd September 2019

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After introducing his 5T mantra in governance of the State, Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik has now turned his attention to the party organisation and sought transformation of leaders to bring cheer and satisfaction in the lives of common people.

“I expect you all to act as agents of transformation to bring cheer and satisfaction in the lives of common man. I want people to see integrity in our approach and action,” the Chief Minister told party leaders while addressing the extended working committee meeting of BJD at the party headquarters here.

“Common people are the focus of all our programmes and schemes. Introduction of 5Ts (Transparency, Technology, Teamwork, Transformation and Time) is an important step to ensure that citizens get their rights,” said the BJD supremo.

Naveen also thanked lakhs of party workers for their efforts during 2019 elections which resulted in landslide victory for BJD.

The Chief Minister also asked the party leaders to work jointly with Gandhian organisations to propagate the value and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi. “The country is celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi this year. The ideals of the Mahatma are also relevant today,” he said.

Naveen also said ‘Jivan Bindu’, the blood donation campaign of the party, would have to be intensified. He said ‘Jivan Bindu’ is a popular programme of BJD and has acquired the form of a social movement.
The extended working committee of BJD was held ahead of the membership drive to be launched on Monday and continue till October 31. Naveen said he will take stock of the progress in the membership drive every 15 days.

Asking party leaders to actively participate in the membership drive, he said senior leaders should reach every home with office-bearers and workers at the grassroots level to spread the message of BJD.

TAGS
Naveen Patnaik Odisha
