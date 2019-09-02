Home States Odisha

BJD aims one crore members

The ruling BJD, which will launch its membership drive from Monday, has set a target to enrol one crore members in the party.

Published: 02nd September 2019 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

M Naveen Patnaik during the BJD extended working committee meeting.

CM Naveen Patnaik during the BJD extended working committee meeting. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

“We have set a target to at least double our membership during the two months campaign which will continue till October 31,” said Debi Prasad Mishra, a member of the BJD’s State-level Committee formed to monitor the membership drive.

The road map for the membership drive was decided at the extended working committee meeting of the party presided over by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The BJD now has 47 lakh members. As per the decision taken at the meeting, four party workers from each Ward, five from each Notified Area Council (NAC) and 15 from each municipality will take part in the enrolment drive as active members.

Each Municipal Corporation will have at least 40 active members. Each active worker will have the responsibility to enrol at least 24  members into the party fold. During the drive, the Aadhaar of all the newly enrolled members will be linked so that they can easily avail benefits from Government schemes.

It was decided that the drive will be intensified at the district and block levels by involving local leaders.
The Chief Minister had formed a State-level committee to monitor and coordinate the membership drive. Besides Mishra, the committee comprises Rajya Sabha Member Prasanna Acharya, Government chief whip Pramila Mallick, party legislators Pratap Keshari Deb, Pradeep Panigrahi and Pranab Prakash Das and former minister Sanjay Dasburma.

BJD Odisha
