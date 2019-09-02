Home States Odisha

CAG finds holes in fund use by tribal development agencies in Odisha

The audit conducted for the period from 2013-14 to 2017-18 in eight ITDAs found submission of inflated utilisation certificates of Rs 203.51 crore by the SSD department to the Centre.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has found gaping holes in expenditure of funds allotted to different Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDAs) functioning in Odisha.

The report is expected to be tabled in the Assembly in the coming winter session.

The audit conducted for the period from 2013-14 to 2017-18 in eight ITDAs found submission of inflated utilisation certificates of Rs 203.51 crore by the ST and SC Development (SSD) department to the Centre.

Of the received Rs 643.44 crore during 2013-2017, though the ITDAs had reported utilisation of Rs 439.39 crore by August 2018, the SSD department had submitted utilisation certificates for the total amount in May last year.

The SSD department released Rs 1817.8 crore under both Central and State plan schemes to 22 ITDAs during 2013-18 of which the eight ITDAs received Rs 752.9 crore and utilised Rs 606 crore.

The audit revealed that infrastructure projects, including water harvesting structures and cold storage systems built with over Rs 24.24 crore, were lying unutilised due to lack of demand.

“Though four ITDAs procured as many refrigeration vans, constructed 12 cold chambers and three aggregation centres at a cost of Rs 2.97 crore during 2013-15, the assets could not be utilised due to non-formation of farmers’ federation and lack of maintenance by vegetable growers’ society,” the audit report said.    

Similarly, misutilisation of funds meant for creation of infrastructure was detected in different ITDAs in Koraput, Rayagada and Mayurbhanj districts.

Even as Rs 3.12 crore was deposited with OPOLFED by Jeypore ITDA to establish a poultry pellet feed mill at Gaganpur, the Federation diverted Rs 2.21 crore for payment of salary, CPF dues and repayment of loan.

It was also found that Rs 2.14 crore for eight projects was not used. Rubber plantation made in 156.48 hectare at a cost of Rs 1.98 crore at Karanjia in Mayurbhanj was abandoned as the plants did not survive.

ITDAs have been set up in 119 blocks of the state where tribal population is more than 50 per cent. As many as 22 ITDAs are functioning for socio-economic development of tribal communities.

