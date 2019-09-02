Home States Odisha

Distribution of chhatua on 1st day of every month

In a bid to streamline the Take Home Ration (THR) management system, the State Government on Sunday decided to distribute chhatua on the first day of every month.

Initiating the distribution to beneficiaries in Anganwadi centres (AWCs) across the State on the day, the Women and Child Development department said chhatua will be distributed on the first day of every month in presence of members of Mother and Janch Committees as well as supervising officers.
As per the fixed day approach adopted by the department, mixing of ingredients will be done in identified units on 23rd day of every month. This will be done in presence of supervisors.

For proper monitoring and implementation of the programme, senior officers of the department have been deputed to supervise the programme in all the 30 districts. Similarly, district level officers and Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) functionaries deputed by district Collectors have also been assigned to visit AWCs and supervise the distribution process. Collectors of Balasore, Bargarh, Gajapati and Bhadrak personally visited and monitored the THR distribution in their respective districts.

In other districts, Sub-Collectors, Block Development Officers, Tehsildars, DSWOs and CDPOs visited different AWCs to observe the THR distribution. The focus of THR Management is to streamline supply chain from procurement to distribution level.

In THR chhatua, laddu, dry ration and egg is being distributed to pregnant women, lactating mothers, adolescent girls, children below three years of age and severely underweight kids in the age group of three to six years to enhance their levels of nutrition.

This is a move to provide quality THR to beneficiaries and maintain transparency and accountability at every step, said Principal Secretary, Women and Child Development and Mission Shakti Anu Garg.
Women and Child Development Minister Tukuni Sahu had recently launched the ‘Mo Chhatua’ mobile phone application and website to bring in speed and transparency in THR indenting, distribution and improvement in its quality under ICDS.

