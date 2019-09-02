Home States Odisha

Ganesh puja artisans rue hike in input cost

Sources reveal that owing to the seasonal nature of the business and soaring prices of raw materials, a lot of artisans are switching over to alternative means of employment.

An Indian artist works on eco-friendly figures of Hindu deity Ganesha at a blue tarp-covered workshop on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The statues of eco-friendly clay Ganesh idols made with mud, jute and bamboo are aimed at reducing pollution during the Ganesh immersion. The popular eleven-day long Hindu religious festival, Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated from August 25 to September 5th of this year.

Image for representational purposes. (File Photo |AFP))

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: With Ganesh Puja round the corner, artisans in industrial district burn midnight oil to give final touches to the finely sculpted idols of the deity.

However, idol-making business is no longer a lucrative livelihood option despite increased demand.  

Jharsuguda-based famous clay artist Sashibhusan Singh said he had spent half his life creating some of the best idols that have been displayed in Ganesh Utsav festivities over the years but is disappointed this year due to sudden increase in cost of production.

“The prices of raw materials required to make idols of wood, bamboo, coir, straw, paint and cotton cloth have gone up by almost 40 per cent since last year. Even with a higher market price for idols, the margins have gone down considerably for artisans and sculptors,” he said.

Another artist Rajesh Pandit explained that idol makers charge Rs 500 to Rs 10,000 for each Ganesh idol.

Keeping the profile of customers in mind, the final prices leave little scope for sculptors to earn profits. Earlier, idol-making offered good scope to earn a decent income after a long idle period for artistes.

