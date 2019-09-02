Health centre closed, lady delivers in open in Odisha, baby dies instantly

By Express News Service

ATHAGARH: In a tell-tale sign of the sick state of health care in Odisha, a 27-year-old woman lost her newborn after she was forced to deliver on the campus of a primary health centre (PHC)which was closed on Sunday. The incident happened at Gurudijhatia, barely 60 km from the State Capital.

The woman, Kuni Moharana had visited the hospital on Saturday for a check-up but the doctor concerned allegedly told her that she was not due for delivery in near future and asked her to come back with an ultrasound report later.

On Sunday morning, when Kuni developed labour pain, her family rushed her to Gurudijhatia PHC at around 9 am.

To their utter surprise, they found the hospital closed and no one was there to help them. After waiting for around two hours, Kuni gave birth to a baby under a tree on the PHC campus.

With help of 108 ambulance, the family members took the mother and baby to Berhampura Community Health Centre, around 20 km from the PHC, for post-delivery care.

But the doctor declared the newborn dead. Kuni is undergoing treatment and her health condition is stable.

As the incident triggered outrage, Health and Family Welfare Minister Nabakishore Das ordered a probe into the incident and directed Chief District Medical and Public Health Officer (CDM&PHO) of Cuttack to submit a report within three days. He assured stringent action against those found guilty.

The probe order came after Minister for Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Ranendra Pratap Swain, also the local MLA, took up the matter with the Health Minister.

Swain visited Gurudijhatia PHC and expressed his shock. “I am extremely saddened to see this type of horrendous act by the doctors not paying attention to patients. Had a discussion with Health Minister and he has assured me that stringent action will be taken against those who are responsible,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Athagarh Sub-Divisional Medical Officer Bijaya Kumar Mishra said, Gurudijhatia PHC has a MBBS and one AYUSH doctors along with nine staff. Why the hospital was closed on Sunday would be investigated was all that he could come up with.