New tele-medicine policy in Odisha soon

Odisha government has also planned to start e-classroom facility with the help of tele-medicine technology.

Published: 02nd September 2019 08:25 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Patients in remote parts of the state will soon be able to consult specialists and avail advanced healthcare.

The state government is soon going to introduce a new tele-medicine policy as per which the Odisha Tele-medicine Network will be expanded to district headquarters hospitals (DHHs) and wellness centres functioning under Medical Colleges and Hospitals.

“The policy will help utilise tele-medicine technology for benefit of patients, medical students, paramedical workers and health professionals. Moreover, patients from remote corners of the state can avail consultation and health services from specialist doctors,” said Health Secretary Dr Pramod Meherda after a review meeting here on Saturday.

The state government has also planned to start e-classroom facility with the help of tele-medicine technology.

The Health and Family Welfare department has been asked to initiate the process to meet the requirement of human resources.

BSNL authorities have been asked to provide fibre optic connection for round-the-clock internet services.

The nodal centre of tele-medicine network is functioning at SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack.     

Meanwhile, Director of NHM Shalini Pandit has directed health screening of sanitary workers in all towns and daily online reporting on the health wellness centre portal.

At a state level review of National Urban Health Mission, she directed for mobilisation of specialists from DHHs and MCHs to AMA Clinic and each district/city to take up at least one innovation/best practice under urban health.

