Odisha government to spend Rs 174 crore on Baramunda bus terminus

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government will invest Rs 174 crore on modernisation work of Baramunda bus stand, said Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena here on Sunday.

Attending a function to mark the 37th foundation day of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) here, Jena said an Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) will be developed at Baramunda on 15.5 acre of land. The ISBT project has been hanging fire for the last two years.

The Minister said steps are being taken to construct the bus terminal at the earliest. The facility will have an inter-State G+2 terminal building and a two-storey commercial block. It will also have 35 bus bays and parking space of 191 private buses, he said.

Apart from ISBT, 416 two BHK and 288 three BHK apartments will be constructed on 7.7 acre land at Subudhipur with an investment of Rs 200 crore.

Jena said a seven-storey commercial and residential complex will be constructed at Kalinga Nagar K9 area with an investment of Rs 61 crore. Besides, 128 two BHK apartments will be constructed at Kalinga Nagar with an investment of Rs 29 crore. A housing project will also be taken up for the economically weaker sections at Gadakana at a cost of Rs 85 crore.

The Government will also construct 598 shops on 2.2 acre land near Khurda town with an investment of Rs 30.5 crore. “Besides, we will launch a mega housing project in Bhubaneswar to meet the demand in the Capital,” he said.

The Minister informed that as part of the City beautification plan, the Horticulture Directorate will create a flower garden along 21 km stretch of roads in the Capital. He said safe drinking water will be provided to every household in the Capital soon.

“People will be able to drink water directly from their taps without filtering,” the Minister added.