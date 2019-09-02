Rs 5 crore modern library to come up at complex site in Odisha's Puri

By Express News Service

PURI: The State Government would construct a state-of-the-art modern library at the now-demolished Emar Mutt complex at a cost of Rs 5 crore, informed Puri Collector Balwant Singh here on Sunday.

He said the library would be digitised and can be accessed on the web by readers across the globe.

The decision to construct the facility was taken after Rajgopal Ramanuj Das, the mahant of Emar Mutt, said he was shocked at the demolition of Raghunandan library.

He had said the library, established in 1921, had rare palm-leaf manuscripts on various subjects including religious texts and old printed books in Odia, Sanskrit, Hindi, Bengali and English.

Staging a non-violent protest, Das refused to vacate his unsafe house in the Mutt complex.

This had put the district administration in a tight spot.

With the government announcing to construct a modern library at the Mutt complex site, the mahant is expected to vacate the house before the demolition drive is resumed on Tuesday.