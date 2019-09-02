Sand Ganesh to create awareness on plastic use in Odisha's Puri

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to create awareness on the ill-effects of single use plastic, internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a sand sculpture of Lord Ganesh on Puri beach on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The sand sculpture, decorated with 1,000 plastic bottles with the message ‘Say No to Single Use Plastic and Save Our Environment’ was a huge draw on the beach on Sunday. The 10-feet high sand sculpture was created by using five tonne of sand besides the plastic bottles.

“I want to appeal all to stop single use plastic to save our environment. We all should come together to combat one of the greatest environmental challenges of our time. We can make changes in our everyday lives to reduce the heavy burden of plastic pollution on nature, wildlife and even on our own health,” said Sudarsan.

The sculpture will remain on display for a few days so that tourists and pilgrims visiting the temple town of Puri can have a glimpse of it.

Sudarsan, who holds a Guinness World Record by creating the world’s tallest sand castle, has so far participated in more than 60 international sand sculpture championships and festivals around the world and won many prizes. His sand sculptures spreading awareness on social issues have always been appreciated.

Silk City artist carves Ganesh idol in chalk

Satya Moharana, a prolific young artist of Silk City, broke his own record by carving an idol of Lord Ganesh in chalk.

The artist has carved a 1.5 mm idol by breaking his previous record of 3 mm, set in 2017. He has also made an idol of Lord Ganesh on a chariot driven by a mouse using waste paper.

The waste paper art is of 7 inch height and 3 inch width. The size of Ganesh idol is 4x3 inch. He hoped his creations would find mention in the record books.

While the waste paper art took around three days, the chalk idol was constructed by the youngster in just one-and-a-half hours.

Satya has received national and international awards and also etched his name in national and international record books for his sand art, idols made of soap and chalk, making the smallest chariot using waste wood planks and preparing replicas using waste paper.