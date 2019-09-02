Home States Odisha

Silver glitter for Lord Ganesh too in Cuttack

The rising price of silver seems to be no deterrent for Puja organisers in Cuttack.

The silver backdrop to adorn the idol of Lord Ganesh of Bapuji Club | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The rising price of silver seems to be no deterrent for Puja organisers in Cuttack.After bedecking Goddesses Durga, Kali, and Laxmi with silver backdrops, the Millennium City now has started the trend of decorating Lord Ganesh with ‘Chandi Medha’ or silver tableau.  

For the first time, Bapuji Club of Choudhury Bazaar Matha Sahi has constructed a backdrop using 40 kg of silver to adorn the idol of Lord Ganesh. Veteran silver filigree artisan Pradip Prusty of Aalisha Bazaar and his team have worked relentlessly for the last four months to make the tableau.

“The silver backdrop is different in respect of its exquisite design and construction. The ‘Kalika’ and ‘Kadhana’ of the ‘Chandi Medha’ have been constructed with betel leaves and Amba-kasi design. Besides, complicated floral designs have been used in the tableau,” said Prusty.

Bapuji Club has been celebrating Ganesh Puja for the last 35 years. Five months back, the club members decided to embellish the Lord’s idol with a silver tableau at a cost of Rs 12 lakh, said club secretary Anil Kumar Naik.

“Donation has not been collected forcibly. All the 380 members of the club and the local residents have spontaneously donated silver and cash for the Lord’s silver backdrop,” said Naik.He said besides the tableau, it has been decided to celebrate Ganesh Puja with a budget of Rs 3 lakh which includes the expenses towards idol making, performing rituals, distribution of ‘Prasad’, organising a felicitation programme and the immersion ceremony. Presidents and secretaries of different Sahi Committees in the city, who been invited to attend the Puja, will be felicitated on Monday, Naik added.  

With more clubs and youth associations taking interest in celebrating Ganesh Puja, there has been an increase in the number of pandals with idols of the elephant-headed God in the city in recent years.
Sources said the number of Ganesh idols has reportedly gone up from around 700 in 2013 to more than 1,260 in 2018.

