Home States Odisha

Surviving the 5% GDP punch

It came as a shocker. All the signs of a slowdown were there. Plummeting auto sales.

Published: 02nd September 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

It came as a shocker. All the signs of a slowdown were there. Plummeting auto sales. Poor consumer spending. But no one expected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the April-June quarter to hit the bottom of the barrel at just 5%. It’s now official. India’s economy has grown slower than that of China’s 6.2%, and we are even behind Indonesia and Hungary. It is a matter of concern as this is the slowest growth of real GDP, calculated after accounting for inflation, since 2013. Nominal GDP growth, which is the sum total of the economic output produced valued at the current market price, was at 8%, the slowest since 2002-03.  

Things were obviously quite off the mark as the Union Budget had assumed the nominal GDP growth rate at 11%; and based on that had projected a tax revenue growth of 15%. As nominal GDP growth reflects growth in income, one can assume there will be trouble for the government in achieving its tax collection targets. Perhaps to preempt what was coming, the government hurried through a slew of measures to stoke investment. This included rolling back the super-rich tax on foreign and domestic equity investors, exemption of start-ups from ‘angel tax’, and an infusion of `70,000 crore into public sector banks.

Some of the measures however do not make sense. For instance, the recent merger of 10 state-run banks into four may result in bigger weak banks. The first step to a turnaround is the government recognising that there is a crisis. So far it has mostly been an ostrich-like response with a minister even saying recently that India was the fastest-growing economy in the world. Unfortunately, the economic crisis, born of both structural and cyclical issues, is not open to a quick-fix. The need of the hour is not fiscal doses, but a growth impetus that will boost crumbling manufacturing and deliver more jobs and income. More money in the consumer’s pockets will hopefully crank up the growth engine again. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
TNIE Explores: This Chennai colony is using Japanese method to save water
Gallery
The captain of the Indian women's ODI team, Mithali Raj, on Tuesday announced retirement from T20 internationals, saying that she needed time to focus on the 2021 ODI World Cup, slated to be held in New Zealand. Mithali led India in 32 T20Is, including t
In pictures | A look at Mithali Raj's top five knocks in T20I
The Indian Air Force has added more power to its combat capability by inducting eight Apache AH-64E attack helicopters. (Photo | PTI)
All you need to know about the Apache AH-64E helicopter as it is welcomed into IAF
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp