Surviving the 5% GDP punch

By Express News Service

It came as a shocker. All the signs of a slowdown were there. Plummeting auto sales. Poor consumer spending. But no one expected Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the April-June quarter to hit the bottom of the barrel at just 5%. It’s now official. India’s economy has grown slower than that of China’s 6.2%, and we are even behind Indonesia and Hungary. It is a matter of concern as this is the slowest growth of real GDP, calculated after accounting for inflation, since 2013. Nominal GDP growth, which is the sum total of the economic output produced valued at the current market price, was at 8%, the slowest since 2002-03.

Things were obviously quite off the mark as the Union Budget had assumed the nominal GDP growth rate at 11%; and based on that had projected a tax revenue growth of 15%. As nominal GDP growth reflects growth in income, one can assume there will be trouble for the government in achieving its tax collection targets. Perhaps to preempt what was coming, the government hurried through a slew of measures to stoke investment. This included rolling back the super-rich tax on foreign and domestic equity investors, exemption of start-ups from ‘angel tax’, and an infusion of `70,000 crore into public sector banks.

Some of the measures however do not make sense. For instance, the recent merger of 10 state-run banks into four may result in bigger weak banks. The first step to a turnaround is the government recognising that there is a crisis. So far it has mostly been an ostrich-like response with a minister even saying recently that India was the fastest-growing economy in the world. Unfortunately, the economic crisis, born of both structural and cyclical issues, is not open to a quick-fix. The need of the hour is not fiscal doses, but a growth impetus that will boost crumbling manufacturing and deliver more jobs and income. More money in the consumer’s pockets will hopefully crank up the growth engine again.

