Traffic safety norm for government employees in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: After renewing the ‘No Helmet, No Petrol’ drive from August 16, Sundargarh Collector Nikhil Pavan Kalyan made wearing of helmet and fastening seat belt mandatory for all State Government employees while riding motor-cycles or driving four-wheelers.

Invoking Sections 177 and 184 of Motor Vehicles Act, the Collector on Friday issued an order citing that in most of the cases it was observed people violate the guidelines on wearing helmet or fastening seat belt.

The letters addressed to heads of different administrative wings in Sundargarh district, including Rourkela ADM, three Sub-Collectors and other senior officers asked them to ensure that employees under them abide by the instruction.

They have also been asked to display notices at various Government establishments which would positively impact the general public visiting these offices.

On August 16, the administration has revived the ‘No Helmet, No Petrol’ drive which was first introduced in 2016, but months later, the initiative fizzled out with little follow-up action.

Sources said the drive now has created some impact with the city’s fuel filling stations putting up display board. All 22 fuel filling stations of the city refuse to fill tank of two-wheelers if the riders are not wearing helmet.

On the other hand, a sizeable number of two-wheeler riders are seen carrying helmets to buy petrol and not using them once they come out of petrol station. Even some are borrowing helmets from others for the purpose of getting petrol.