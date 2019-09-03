Home States Odisha

After Emar, Puri to lose Bada Akhada mutt  

Mutt temple, gadi of the founder, mahant’s room would be spared from demolition

Published: 03rd September 2019 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

The Bada Akhada mutt on Badadanda in Puri (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI:  After a two-day break, the demolition drive along Jagannath temple will resume on Tuesday. The administration has planned to demolish the Bada Akhada mutt, located on the Badadanda facing south of the temple. The administration had asked mahant of the mutt, Mahant Harinarayan to vacate the structure by August 31. All the 85 rooms of the double-storey building including 27 shops would be razed, sparing the temple with idols of Sita Ram, Gadi (seat of the founder), an idol of Guru Gopal Das, temple kitchen and the room of the mahant.

Speaking to media persons, Mahant Harinarayan welcomed the Chief Minister’s rehabilitation package for those displaced by the demolition drive. He said the Puri administration has assured him that a new mutt having the same architecture would be constructed after demolition of the old one.

Recounting the history and importance of the mutt, Mahant Harinarayan said following Muslim attacks on Hindu temples, the council of Panch Akadha of Naga Sadhus who were working for religious security of Hindu shrines, decided to protect the Jagannath temple which is one of the four dhamas for Hindus. 

The akhada was established in 1352 AD by Guru Gopal Das and hundreds of Naga Sadhus were deployed. They fought the attackers for 14 years and pushed them away from Puri, said Mahant Harinarayan, the 16th mahant in the line of succession. In 1954, the Naga Sadhus clashed with police and many were killed. Following the incident, Naga Sadhus stopped coming to Puri.

Mahant Harinarayan, the sixth Odia to head a mutt in Puri, said in last 18 years local goons assaulted many sadhus for extortion but none came to their rescue despite taking up the issue with top police and administrative officers. At last, he had to allow Simhadwara police station to operate from the mutt so that he would get some protection, he said. Under these circumstances, the Mahant said he has no alternative but to follow the Government direction.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagannath temple Bada Akhada mutt Guru Gopal Das Chief Minister’s rehabilitation package Puri administration
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp