Bhubaneshwar Police Commissioner reviews security in suburban areas for Ganesh Puja celebrations

Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhansu Sarangi visited Jatni on Monday and reviewed security arrangements there for Ganesh Puja celebrations.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Twin City Commissioner of Police Sudhansu Sarangi visited Jatni on Monday and reviewed security arrangements therefor Ganesh Puja celebrations. Jatni, a major sub-urban area of the Capital, is famous for its Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Sarangi visited a few puja pandals to take stock of the security set up. He also asked police officers to finalise plans for the construction of a new police station building there. The new building will be constructed by Odisha State Police Housing and Welfare Corporation Limited at a cost of Rs 2 crore. 

The new police station will be similar to the one at Tamando and will have barracks and other facilities. The Commissioner later held discussion with members of three bus associations in the City and instructed them to ensure there is no traffic congestion on National Highway-16 especially near Acharya Vihar, Vani Vihar and Rasulgarh crossings.

“During the meeting, the associations were asked to direct bus drivers to use flyover and avoid Acharya Vihar crossing. An order in this regard will be issued on Thursday and strictly implemented from Saturday,” said a police officer.

