Home States Odisha

Citizens seek street lighting in suburbs of Berhampur

  Lack of proper lighting in the suburbs of Silk City, which are fast developing into prime residential and urban mixed-use zones, has raised consternation among the citizens.

Published: 03rd September 2019 05:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 05:03 AM   |  A+A-

LED street light (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  Lack of proper lighting in the suburbs of Silk City, which are fast developing into prime residential and urban mixed-use zones, has raised consternation among the citizens.The suburbs have grown in importance with expansion of residential pockets and establishment of educational institutions, hospitals, industries and offices. However, though under the jurisdiction of Berhampur Development Authority (BeDA), little has been done to provide proper civic amenities in the areas.

Several important junctions and roads on the city’s outskirts are yet to have street lights due to which the residents face serious problems after sunset. With darkness reigning, the areas have become favourite haunts of criminals. 

The city’s suburbs have institutions like Parala Maharaja Engineering College, at Sitalapalli and the under-construction Tata Hospital. Hundreds of students residing in the outskirts have to travel to markets, bus stand and railway station and suffer hardships in movement during night.Similarly is the plight of the road from NH bypass to Gopalpur and stretch between Haladiapadar junction and Palur Hills which not have proper lighting facility.

Drawing attention of Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena, a citizen’s body Odisha Development Forum has called for immediate steps to ensure proper street lighting as well as illumination of other vital places on the suburbs.The ODF president Ram Prasad Tripathy demanded installation of high-mast lighting at locations like Gopalpur junction, the stretch between bypass flyover and Gopalpur, Jaganathpur junction, Lajipalli NH and Kamapalli, Haladiapadar junction, Auto Nagar and Palur Hills. 

TAGS
Silk City Berhampur Development Authority Parala Maharaja Engineering College Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena Odisha Development Forum
