Criminal caught after encounter in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: Police on Monday nabbed a notorious criminal following an encounter near the city railway station here. The criminal Mosim Akhtar has sustained bullet injury on his right leg while an assistant sub-inspector Md Jahangir also suffered minor injuries in his attempt to catch him. A 9mm pistol, one live ammunition, an empty cartridge, a mobile phone and `4,000 in cash were recovered from Mosim. The criminal who also held aliases of Mohsin and Bittu was wanted in more than 15 cases related to robbery, attempt to murder, Arms Act and NDPS Act.

Sambalpur SP Kanwar Vishal Singh said on getting information about the presence of two criminals, a joint operation was conducted by the special squad and Dhanupali police. However, on spotting the police Mosim opened fire. The team retaliated with one round of fire injuring Mosim. He was admitted to the district headquarters hospital here for treatment. 

His associate, though, managed to escape from the spot. A manhunt has been launched to nab him, said Singh. The SP said an NDPS case is lodged in the criminal’s name in Karnataka. The police are verifying whether he was involved in any criminal activities in the neighbouring districts.

Mosim will be brought on remand to investigate about the source from where he procured arms and ammunition. Singh said as many as 10 criminals have already been arrested as part of a special anti-crime drive in the district in the last 24 hours. Earlier on October 2, 2014, another criminal Rajesh of Golebazar in Sambalpur city was shot dead  following an encounter with police at Dengsargi within Ainthapali police limits here. 

