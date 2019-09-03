Home States Odisha

Devotees throng Panchama temple on Ganesh puja  

Ganesh puja was also organised in various educational institutions and clubs in Berhampur city.

An idol of Lord Ganesh made of 75 kg brass in Baripada

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR/TALCHER/JEYPORE : A large number of devotees from across the State and various parts of Andhra Pradesh thronged the famed Ganesh temple at Panchama village, 12 km from Berhampur, to celebrate Ganesh puja. People queued up since early morning to offer prayers to the deity who appears in a Pipal tree grove. The tree is believed to be 500-year-old. Here the deity is worshipped as Sidha Vinayak. According to historians, Ganesh was worshipped in the temple by Gajapati King Purushottam Dev during his journey to meet the then King of Kanchi.

Ganesh puja was also organised in various educational institutions and clubs in Berhampur city. Idols at Ganesh temple at Hillpatna and Bhuta street drew huge crowd. In Talcher, the 12-day long Ganesh Puja celebrations took off amid fanfare and enthusiasm. The entire town from Handidua Chhak to post office wore a bridal look with magnificent gates and colourful decoration. The idols will be immersed on September 14. This year, around 70 puja pandals have come up.

During the festival, cultural programmes will be held in three places by the Culture Department. For the first time, a Pallishree Mela will be organised in front of the Tehsil office. Elaborate security arrangements have been made to prevent any untoward situation during the celebration. As many as 12 platoons of the police force along with 40 officers have been deployed. SP Jagamohan Meena visited the town on the eve of the puja to oversee security arrangements. 

In Koraput district, 50 puja pandals have come up across Jeypore, Sunabedam Semiligudam Kotpad, Koraput and Laxmipur. Despite the rain, people thronged the pandals to offer prayers and students organised puja in educational institutions. 

