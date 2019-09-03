Ex-MLA  Swatantra party from Junagarh Assembly Udit Pratap passes away

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Former MLA and scion of the royal family of Kalahandi, Udit Pratap Deo passed away in Bhubaneswar on Monday. He was 71. Udit Pratap was under treatment for prolonged illness in a private hospital in the city.

He served as the MLA of Swatantra party from Junagarh Assembly after winning the seat in 1974. He was the eldest son of last ruling chief of Kalahandi and Parliamentarian Pratap Kesari Deo. His younger brother late Bikram Keshari Deo was a three-time BJP MP. A large number of people visited the royal palace here after receiving the news of his death. The last rites will be performed here on Tuesday.