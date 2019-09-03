Home States Odisha

Ex-MLA  Swatantra party from Junagarh Assembly Udit Pratap passes away

Former  MLA and scion of royal family of Kalahandi, Udit Pratap Deo passed away in Bhubaneswar on Monday.

Published: 03rd September 2019 06:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 06:23 AM   |  A+A-

Udit Pratap Deo (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Former  MLA and scion of the royal family of Kalahandi, Udit Pratap Deo passed away in Bhubaneswar on Monday. He was 71. Udit Pratap was under treatment for prolonged illness in a private hospital in the city. 

He served as the MLA of Swatantra party from Junagarh Assembly after winning the seat in 1974. He was the eldest son of last ruling chief of Kalahandi and Parliamentarian Pratap Kesari Deo. His younger brother late Bikram Keshari Deo was a three-time BJP MP. A large number of people visited the royal palace here after receiving the news of his death. The last rites will be performed here on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
royal family of Kalahandi Udit Pratap Deo MLA of Swatantra party Junagarh Assembly Pratap Kesari Deo Bikram Keshari Deo
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp