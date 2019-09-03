Fishermen foil woman’s suicide bid in Cuttack  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The suicide attempt by a 24-year-old woman was foiled by fishermen at Barrage Square in Cuttack on Monday. The woman, Kumudini Sahu of Nandol in Salepur was coming to the city along with her uncle and brother in an auto-rickshaw when they halted at Barrage Square to have snacks.

While her uncle and brother were having the snacks, the woman on the pretext of washing her hands came to the barrage and jumped into Mahanadi river to commit suicide. She took the step over alleged torture and harassment by her in-laws.

Seeing his sister, her brother raised an alarm and jumped into the river to rescue her. A few fishermen on two country boats then rescued Lumudini. After being informed, Jagatpur police rushed to the spot and started an investigation into the matter.