Heavy rains likely in Odisha's six districts

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A low-pressure area over the north-west Bay of Bengal is likely to trigger the light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity at several places in the State till Friday. In a release, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday stated Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Bargarh, Sambalpur and Nuapada districts are expected to experience heavy rains on the day.

“Under the influence of cyclonic circulation over north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal and south Odisha, north Andhra Pradesh coasts, a low-pressure area has formed over north-west Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood. The system is likely to become more marked during the next 24 hours,” said HR Biswas, Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre. The regional Met office has predicted light to moderate rainfall and thundershower activity at most places in the State on Tuesday.

Squally weather with gusty surface wind speed reaching up to 40 km/hr to 50 km/hr is likely to prevail along Odisha coast, west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha coast during next 48 hours, the regional Met office said. In the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday, Koraput received 44.3 mm rainfall, followed by Nabarangpur 39.2 mm and Subarnapur 31.1 mm. The Capital also witnessed moderate rains.

Private weather forecaster Skymet said, “Another low-pressure area, 7th in a row, has formed over north-west Bay of Bengal. With this, the withdrawal month of monsoon, September, has also started on a rainy note. The system is touted to be stronger in nature than the previous ones.”The system is likely to stay put for at least 3-4 days, travelling in a similar direction of the west-northwest. The low-pressure area is likely to cover most parts of east India, thereafter central parts, including parts of northwestern plains as well.