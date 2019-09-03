Jagatsinghpur police stations linked to cyber crime portal

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: In a bid to keep cybercrimes in check, all 15 police stations of the district were linked with the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal on Saturday. There has been a rise in cybercrimes involving voice phishing where the mobile phone is used to gain an individual’s personal and financial information with the intention of committing financial fraud or withdrawing money from their bank accounts through various means in the district. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs launched the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal for the convenience of people who face online abuse and those who fall prey to financial fraud.

The portal enables people to register complaints on a real-time basis and gives access to banks to address fraudulent transactions online. If money is withdrawn from an individual’s bank account through credit or debit card, he can log on to the portal and register a complaint. Since banks would be given access rights, they can receive the complaint and take action immediately.

Jagatsinghpur SP Prakash R said the district has 11 territorial, three marine and one energy police stations. “All these 15 police stations were linked with National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal and IICs concerned have been engaged as nodal officer for proper operationalisation and success of the portal,” he said.

The SP said steps have been taken to engage district nodal officers and a team having knowledge of cyber crime to act as support system at the district and police station for handling cybercrime complaints.

Training on police response held

Jagatsinghpur: As part of the State Government’s ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative, a training programme, aimed at making police accountable and responsive to people’s needs, was organised by Jagatsinghpur police here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Jagatsinghpur SP Prakash R said the aim of this training programme is to sensitise personnel on response mechanisms at police stations and how they should behave with a complainant or a victim.

The ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme envisages training of police personnel in soft skills and functioning of the district call centre for receiving feedback from people on police response during registration or receipt of petitions in police stations for enquiry. Personnel of the 15 police stations in the district participated in the programme. A similar training programme was conducted by Tirtol SDPO Deepak Ranjan Jena at Tirtol on Sunday.