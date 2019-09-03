Home States Odisha

Jajpur Town police arrest youth for rape over false promise of marriage

 Jajpur Town police on Monday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly over two months with false promise of marriage.

JAIPUR:  Jajpur Town police on Monday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly over two months with a false promise of marriage. The accused Prasant Kumar Samal belongs to Gamu village under Bari police station limits.  According to the complaint filed by the 22-year-old woman, a resident of Jajpur town, she had met the accused of the first time during her elder sister’s marriage about four months back.   

“Prasant had come to our house as part of the Baraat. He chatted with me following which we became friends. He then collected my mobile number and during conversations, we fell in love with each other. He then promised to marry me and established a physical relationship with me,” said the woman in her complaint.

However, when the woman asked him for marriage, he bought time. She again pressurised him for marriage on Saturday, but he refused. This prompted her to reveal everything to her family members.

 They decided to act and filed a police complaint against Samal on Sunday. Based on the complaint, police registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and arrested the accused late Sunday night. The accused was forwarded to the local court on Monday and later remanded in judicial custody after his bail plea was rejected, police said.

