Kendrapara Urban Bank engaged wood-cutters' negligence claims minor girl’s life

 Utter negligence on the part of some wood-cutters engaged by Kendrapara Urban Bank to cut a tree on its premises claimed the life of a minor girl on Monday.

Published: 03rd September 2019 06:01 AM

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  Utter negligence on the part of some wood-cutters engaged by Kendrapara Urban Bank to cut a tree on its premises claimed the life of a minor girl on Monday. The incident took place when the wood-cutters were chopping the roadside tree at College Chhak on Sunday. As they were busy cutting the tree without cautioning the people passing under it, the 15-year-old girl Sijal Bal of Kajala village under Kendrapara Town police limits was returning home after attending tuition classes. Some branches fell on her rendering her seriously injured.

The locals rushed the girl to the district headquarters hospital at Kendrapara. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to a private hospital at Cuttack where she succumbed to injuries on Monday. Following her death, Sijal’s family members along with the locals blocked the main road in front of the bank along with the body.

They demanded adequate compensation and stern action against the persons responsible for the girl’s death. Senior police officials rushed to the spot and pacified the agitators, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Kendrapara. Rajiv Lochan Panda. Sijal’s father filed an FIR in Kendrapara Town police station alleging that negligence on the part of the officials of Kendrapara Urban Bank and tree-cutters led to the death of his daughter.

