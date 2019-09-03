Home States Odisha

Odisha Government asks universities and colleges to include self-defence training for girl students

 The Odisha Government has asked all universities and colleges in the State to prepare an annual action plan to impart self defence training to girl students on their campuses.

Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Minister Arun Sahoo

Odisha Higher Education Minister Arun Sahoo (Photo| Facebook/ Arun Sahoo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Government has asked all universities and colleges in the State to prepare an annual action plan to impart self defence training to girl students on their campuses.The training, to be imparted to both under-graduate and post-graduate students as part of Odisha State Youth Policy-2013, will be supervised by the self-defence cell of the Higher Education department at State level.

The Higher Education department has asked registrars of all State universities to prepare the action plan and submit it to the self-defence cell along with a list of students to whom the training will be imparted for release of funds. 

It has also asked principals of Government and aided colleges to prepare the action plan and submit it to the nodal colleges in their respective districts for release of funds for training of girl students during the 2019-20 academic session.  The training will be given to students for one hour a day for two weeks excluding Sundays and holidays. 

