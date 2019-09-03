Home States Odisha

Radium strips on stray cattle to curb accidents in Kendrapara  

Stray cattle roam freely on roads and highways thereby obstructing commuters.

Published: 03rd September 2019 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

Radium strip on the horns of stray cattle in Kendrapara (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA:  In a bid to check accidents due to collision between stray cattle and vehicle drivers, traffic authorities with the help of social organisations have come up with a unique idea of sticking radium strips on stray animals on the NH-5A. As per the plan, radium strips have been tied to around 100 stray cattle and the total stray cattle population would be covered within a month, said Nikhil Patnaik, Road Transport Officer (RTO), Kendrapara.

“It is the duty of officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to fence highways at various places to prevent the entry of stray animals. Gram panchayats and other civic bodies should devise ways to keep away stray cattle and impose fines on the owners who default,” added Patnaik. 

Stray cattle roam freely on roads and highways thereby obstructing commuters. Many loiter in search of food from nearby villages after being abandoned by owners when the former stop producing milk. Tying radium bands on horns and necks of stray cattle will make it easier for vehicle drivers to spot the cattle from a distance and prevent accidents.

The radium bands ensure long-distance visibility, especially during foggy mornings and in the night. “We are happy that the authorities have come up with this initiative. It will ease traffic congestion and accidents,” said Rabindra Behera, vice-president of district truck owners’ association.  

“It is a temporary solution to check road accidents at night as it is not feasible to fit radium strips on stray dogs, jackals and other animals who are equally responsible for road accidents,” said Madhab Sahoo, a commuter. In addition, random disposal of garbage also attracts cattle who are disowned by their owners and are on the lookout for food.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kendrapara Kendrapara RTO NH-5A National Highway Authority of India NHAI
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp