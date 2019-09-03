Radium strips on stray cattle to curb accidents in Kendrapara  

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: In a bid to check accidents due to collision between stray cattle and vehicle drivers, traffic authorities with the help of social organisations have come up with a unique idea of sticking radium strips on stray animals on the NH-5A. As per the plan, radium strips have been tied to around 100 stray cattle and the total stray cattle population would be covered within a month, said Nikhil Patnaik, Road Transport Officer (RTO), Kendrapara.

“It is the duty of officials of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to fence highways at various places to prevent the entry of stray animals. Gram panchayats and other civic bodies should devise ways to keep away stray cattle and impose fines on the owners who default,” added Patnaik.

Stray cattle roam freely on roads and highways thereby obstructing commuters. Many loiter in search of food from nearby villages after being abandoned by owners when the former stop producing milk. Tying radium bands on horns and necks of stray cattle will make it easier for vehicle drivers to spot the cattle from a distance and prevent accidents.

The radium bands ensure long-distance visibility, especially during foggy mornings and in the night. “We are happy that the authorities have come up with this initiative. It will ease traffic congestion and accidents,” said Rabindra Behera, vice-president of district truck owners’ association.

“It is a temporary solution to check road accidents at night as it is not feasible to fit radium strips on stray dogs, jackals and other animals who are equally responsible for road accidents,” said Madhab Sahoo, a commuter. In addition, random disposal of garbage also attracts cattle who are disowned by their owners and are on the lookout for food.