Rains lash Koraput district

Heavy  rains continued to lash different parts of Koraput district throwing normal life out of gear on Monday.

Published: 03rd September 2019 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi rains, NEw delhi rain, June 28, 2018 | PTI photo

Picture for Representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Heavy rains continued to lash different parts of Koraput district throwing normal life out of gear on Monday. Since Sunday morning, the district recorded 45 mm rainfall. Vehicular movement between Potangi and Salur Ghat was disrupted due to landslides. Vehicles with passengers were stuck on both the sides and heaps of mud and rocks covered the road. However, for areas like Narayanpatna and Bandhugam that saw deficit rainfall last month, rains came as good news for farmers. 

District Emergency officials said moderate to heavy rains would continue for the next four to five days. The district administration has cautioned villagers staying close to the banks of Kolab, Indiravati, Telingiri, Saptadhara, Saveri and Patali rivers for the possible rise of water level in the next two days.

TAGS
Koraput district Kolab Indiravati Telingiri Saptadhara Saveri
