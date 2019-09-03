Home States Odisha

Rourkela man’s ‘body of work’: 1,100 and still counting

Krishna Sahu has been working tirelessly for the last 13 years to ensure dignified burial of unidentified and unclaimed bodies in the Steel City. 

Published: 03rd September 2019 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna Sahu (File Photo |EPS)

By Prasanjeet Sarkar
Express News Service

ROURKELA: Krishna Sahu has been working tirelessly for the last 13 years to ensure dignified burial of unidentified and unclaimed bodies in the Steel City. The 52-year-old social worker buried the body of a sexagenarian poor man on Saturday and with this, his total count has now reached a staggering 1,100. At times, his mobile phone rings in the dead of night, but Krishna never misses his call for duty. 

An incident 13 years back changed Krishna’s outlook towards life and he has never looked back since then. He recalls his octogenarian mother Choursi Devi used to feed an elderly beggar from Bihar daily. Upon the beggar’s death on May 2006, his body lay on the roadside near Krishna’s residence at Old Station Road for more than 24 hours. 

Krishna Sahu 

Krishna said he was prompted by his mother to ensure a dignified burial of the body. This was his first step towards an act of humanity which transcends boundaries and relations. On May 22, 2006 he formed a voluntary outfit ‘Doot’ with the motto ‘Adding Dignity to Humanity” with nine members of his business family and five outsiders. 

In 2014, Rourkela police signed an MoU with ‘Doot’ as per which he is entitled to Rs 2,500 per body under Harischandra Yojana. However, until now, he has not taken a single penny under the scheme. Krishna said at times he buries 7-8 unclaimed bodies in a month at a total cost of Rs 25,000-Rs 30,000. He said most of the expenditure is borne by him and his elder brother Shiv Sahu while two ‘Doot’ members collectively chip in Rs 5,000 per month.

Krishna said he faced several difficulties in the initial years but gradually things fell in line. He said it is now easier for him to bury all unclaimed bodies after proper legal formalities. During the ‘Pitri Paksh’ ritual on September 29, 2016, Krishna had performed ‘Shraddha’ rituals with ‘Pinda Daan’ for as many as 756 deceased at Gaya, Bihar. 

Again on ‘Pitri Paksh’ on October 8, 2018, he had performed ‘Shraddha’ for another 261 deceased at Vedvyas here. He was felicitated by former Odisha Governor MC Bhandare in December 2012 and AICC president Rahul Gandhi in February this year for his act. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rourkela Old Station Road Rourkela police Harischandra Yojana
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp