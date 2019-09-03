Home States Odisha

Sambalpur district administration bans blaring music this festive season  

 USE of loudspeakers and DJ music systems beyond 65 decibels during festivals has been banned by Sambalpur police.

Published: 03rd September 2019 05:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 05:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR:  Use of loudspeakers and DJ music systems beyond 65 decibels during festivals has been banned by Sambalpur police. Besides, LED lights cannot be used during celebrations and processions in the city. Flouting the rule will invite fine or punishment, as decided by the District Magistrate, and a decision in this regard was taken by the Sambalpur police three days back. 

ASP, PK Mohapatra said people have been complaining of facing inconvenience due to use of hive decibel DJ sound systems during processions. The DJ systems use 5,000-watt speakers that emit sound three times louder than the permissible limit of 55 decibels.  While the decision to ban DJ systems has come as a relief for locals, it has not gone down well with owners of these sound systems. In the last two days, members of Sambalpur Light and Sound Owners Association have launched protests against the decision.

On Saturday, they gheraoed the Town police station and also submitted a memorandum to the SP to reconsider the demand. Following this, a meeting of core members of the association was held with the ASP on Monday. Vice-president of the association, Ashis Mishra said the ASP agreed to allow the use of DJ systems with strict compliance to the sound limit.

The sound should be under 65 decibels and the association will be responsible for ensuring it is adhered to. Police will seize the sound systems in case of violations. “However, lights should also be allowed as they do not cause any pollution,” Mishra said. Music processions are an indispensable part of every celebration in the city, be it Ganesh Puja or Sital Sasthi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sambalpur police sambalpur district magistrate Sambalpur Light and Sound Owners Association Ganesh Puja Sital Sasthi
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A KSRTC bus burnt completely by people protesting DK Shivakumar's arrest. (Photo | EPS)
Violent protests erupt in several parts of Karnataka after arrest of Congress leader DK Shivakumar
A fire broke out at the ONGC plant at Uran in Maharashtra.
Fire at Uran ONGC plant near Navi Mumbai, three CISF firefighters among 4 dead
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp