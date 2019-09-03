Sambalpur district administration bans blaring music this festive season  

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Use of loudspeakers and DJ music systems beyond 65 decibels during festivals has been banned by Sambalpur police. Besides, LED lights cannot be used during celebrations and processions in the city. Flouting the rule will invite fine or punishment, as decided by the District Magistrate, and a decision in this regard was taken by the Sambalpur police three days back.

ASP, PK Mohapatra said people have been complaining of facing inconvenience due to use of hive decibel DJ sound systems during processions. The DJ systems use 5,000-watt speakers that emit sound three times louder than the permissible limit of 55 decibels. While the decision to ban DJ systems has come as a relief for locals, it has not gone down well with owners of these sound systems. In the last two days, members of Sambalpur Light and Sound Owners Association have launched protests against the decision.

On Saturday, they gheraoed the Town police station and also submitted a memorandum to the SP to reconsider the demand. Following this, a meeting of core members of the association was held with the ASP on Monday. Vice-president of the association, Ashis Mishra said the ASP agreed to allow the use of DJ systems with strict compliance to the sound limit.

The sound should be under 65 decibels and the association will be responsible for ensuring it is adhered to. Police will seize the sound systems in case of violations. “However, lights should also be allowed as they do not cause any pollution,” Mishra said. Music processions are an indispensable part of every celebration in the city, be it Ganesh Puja or Sital Sasthi.