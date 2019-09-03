Home States Odisha

Traffic norm violators cough up Rs1.3 Lakh fine in Rourkela

DSP (Traffic), Samarandra Nayak said in urban areas of Rourkela police district, the  joint drive would continue till police gets e-challan machines as issuing challans manually in urban areas is rest

Published: 03rd September 2019 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2019 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

traffic police

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  With provisions for stringent fines under amended MV Act coming into force, police and Transport department officials have collected Rs 1.39 lakh penalty from violators on the first day on Sunday. The enforcement, however, was suspended on Monday on account of Ganesh Puja festivities.

On Sunday, during checking at Bisra Square, the squads issued 30 challans leading to a collection of Rs 27,000 in cash while a pending fine amount of Rs 1.02 lakh would have to be deposited at the regional transport office (RTO) by the violators. Most of the penalised commuters were found not wearing helmets, driving without a licence, not fastening seat belts and rash driving.  

DSP (Traffic), Samarandra Nayak said in urban areas of Rourkela police district, the joint drive would continue till the police get e-challan machines as issuing challans manually in urban areas is restricted. On restrictions on parking of four-wheelers on the Rourkela main road, the DSP said it would continue to ease traffic congestion. A joint drive will be taken up by police and RMC for clearing footpaths of encroachments.   

TAGS
regional transport office Rourkela police Ganesh Puja festivities MV Act
