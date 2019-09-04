Avian relocation for nesting in Bhitarkanika National Park

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Abandoning traditional nesting sites at Bagagahana and Mathadia forest blocks in Bhitarkanika National Park, a large number of monsoon birds seem to have found a new home in the forest stretch near river Brahmani at Laxmiprasad Dia under Durgaprasad forest block this nesting season.

Reasons for the shift in nesting location of these birds are yet to be ascertained, said Subrat Patra, forest range officer of the park. “Last year, we had first noticed a decline in nesting by the birds at Bagagahana and Mathadia. But this year, the entire area has been abandoned. While it is natural for nesting birds to change their nesting grounds once in a few years, we have to find out reasons behind this sudden abandonment of the sites,” added Patra.

“Eleven species of resident birds like openbill stork, herons and egrets are now nesting in their new abode. The monsoon season is the breeding period of many local birds in the park. The most important nesting birds are openbill stork, little cormorant, median egret, large egret, little egret, purple heron, grey heron, darter, white ibis and cattle egret. Abundant fish in the river and creeks and distance from human habitation seem to have made Laxmiprasad Dia a congenial breeding place,” he said.

“Mushrooming of illegal prawn farms in Bhitarkanika National Park and nearby areas is the main reason behind non-arrival of nesting birds at Bagagahan and Mathadia forest areas within the park this monsoon.

The avian species used to get sufficient fish and serene environment in traditional nesting sites but entry of prawn mafias has destroyed the ecology of the wetlands,” said Hemanta Rout, an environmentalist and president of Marine Turtles and Mangrove Conservation Society (MTMCS), Kendrapara.