Bada Akhada mutt demolition held up for rain, Puri collector meets mahant

PURI: The demolition of Bada Akhada mutt that was to be carried out on Monday was stopped due to continuous rain though heavy security arrangement was made for the purpose in anticipation of protest from different quarters.

After most of Emar mutt was brought down as part of demolition drive around Jagannath Temple, the authorities had decided to demolish Bada Akhada mutt on the day. However, with the mahant of Emar mutt continuing his defiance and mahants of other mutts expressing resentment over the drive, Puri Collector Balwant Singh held a detailed discussion with mahant Harinarayan Das of Bada Akhada mutt before the start of the operation. Following the meeting, Singh told the media persons that all the issues were settled with the mahant.

The Collector said the temple, the Gaadi (the seat of the mahant) and the mahant room would not be demolished. If found unsafe, the structure would be rebuilt at the same place after placing the mahant in suitable accommodation near the mutt. Besides, the mahant of every mutt situated within the 75-metre zone would be consulted before demolition, Singh added.

As per notification for demolition, all 37 shops operating from Bada Akhada mutt shifted furniture and assets to vacate the place.

Meanwhile, hundreds of sadhus belonging to Nikhil Utkal Sadhu Sant Samiti arrived at Puri and held discussion with the mahants whose mutts have been demolished and those who face demolition.

Local legislator Jayant Kumar Sarangi chaired an all-party meeting where it was resolved to have a discussion with the administration to preserve the heritage of mutts before demolition.