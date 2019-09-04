Home States Odisha

Bada Akhada mutt demolition held up for rain, Puri collector meets mahant

As per notification for demolition, all 37 shops operating from Bada Akhada mutt shifted furniture and assets to vacate the place.

Published: 04th September 2019 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Demolition drive in Puri (File Photo| EPS, RANJAN GANGULY)

By Express News Service

PURI: The demolition of Bada Akhada mutt that was to be carried out on Monday was stopped due to continuous rain though heavy security arrangement was made for the purpose in anticipation of protest from different quarters.

After most of Emar mutt was brought down as part of demolition drive around Jagannath Temple, the authorities had decided to demolish Bada Akhada mutt on the day. However, with the mahant of Emar mutt continuing his defiance and mahants of other mutts expressing resentment over the drive, Puri Collector Balwant Singh held a detailed discussion with mahant Harinarayan Das of Bada Akhada mutt before the start of the operation. Following the meeting, Singh told the media persons that all the issues were settled with the mahant.

The Collector said the temple, the Gaadi (the seat of the mahant) and the mahant room would not be demolished. If found unsafe, the structure would be rebuilt at the same place after placing the mahant in suitable accommodation near the mutt. Besides, the mahant of every mutt situated within the 75-metre zone would be consulted before demolition, Singh added.

As per notification for demolition, all 37 shops operating from Bada Akhada mutt shifted furniture and assets to vacate the place.

Meanwhile, hundreds of sadhus belonging to Nikhil Utkal Sadhu Sant Samiti arrived at Puri and held discussion with the mahants whose mutts have been demolished and those who face demolition.

Local legislator Jayant Kumar Sarangi chaired an all-party meeting where it was resolved to have a discussion with the administration to preserve the heritage of mutts before demolition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bada Akhada mutt Jagannath temple puri demolition drive Puri Collector Balwant Singh
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp