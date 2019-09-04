Home States Odisha

Commercial buildings in Rourkela have no parking space

Complexes have come up without adhering to parking provision

Published: 04th September 2019 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Commercial buildings along the main roads are not adhering to mandatory parking provisions. Several new commercial establishments and shopping complexes, including Style Bazaar and Vishal Mega Mart, have come up without adhering to parking norms. Rourkela Development Authority, on the other hand, has been  claiming that building plans without parking slots are not being approved. A few others have created inadequate parking spaces, while complexes like Big Bazaar and PSR Cinema charge `30 for car parking even as their customers prefer the main road for parking.

Incidentally, during social and religious gatherings throughout the year, half a dozen venues continue to create parking problems leading to congestion of the main road.Rajasthan Bhawan and Haryana Bhawan, built several decades ago at the heart of the city, create traffic congestion during marriage season.
Agarsen Bhawan and Maheswari Bhawan, located near Rourkela Government Hospital, also create traffic jam with cars occupying both sides of the main road during marriage ceremonies.

Former Rourkela MLA Pravat Mohapatra said Hanuman Vatika complex came up on 13.20 acre Government land, but the trust members have not created any  provision for parking. The complex is promoted as a tourism site and organises  religious and social functions throughout the year. Visitors to Hanuman Vatika park their vehicles on Hanuman Vatika bypass which was created to facilitate easy flow of traffic, he said, adding that the administration should ask Vatika management to create its own parking area.

Traffic DSP Samarendra Nayak said restriction on car parking between Bisra Square and Uditnagar Square would continue and advised four-wheeler owners to park vehicles at the parking slots.
Former chairman of erstwhile Rourkela Municipality R C Bal said the two public parking lots along the main road are small leaving little room for car owners. He said to eliminate parking problem on the main road, the administration should activate parallel Mahtab Road and widen 10 connecting roads between the main road and Mahtab Road. He said the administration should also create a parking lot over 1.5 acre of Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) at Power House Road and also shift wholesale business activities from the main road to Balughat with early completion of the wholesale market yard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ROURKELA ROUREKAL commercial buildings Rourkela Development Authority Big Bazaar
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp