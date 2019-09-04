Home States Odisha

Cuttack Municipal Corporation starts work on artificial ponds for pollution-free immersion of Lord Ganesh idols

The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has started construction of 10 artificial ponds to facilitate pollution-free immersion of Lord Ganesh idols.  

Ganesh idol immersion

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has started construction of 10 artificial ponds to facilitate pollution-free immersion of Lord Ganesh idols.  

The sites where the ponds are being created are Bhuasuni Gada, Kartikeswar Gada, Mata Matha, Dasa Tutha Ghata and Nehru Palli on the banks of Mahanadi river, Devigada, Khannagar, Ghatkula, near Abhiram Matha in Nuapada and near the railway bridge at Gopalpur on the banks of Kathajodi river.

The size of the temporary ponds will vary keeping in mind the number of idols in a locality. Last year, eight such trenches were constructed for immersion of around 1,260 idols of Lord Ganesh. However, with more clubs and youth associations celebrating the festival this year, the civic body has decided to increase the number of ponds in the city.

The ponds will be covered with thick polythene sheets to prevent the water, which becomes toxic during the immersion ceremony due to use of the chemical in the idols, from contaminating the soil and water.
After immersion, the toxic water will be treated with disinfectants, pumped out of the ponds and disposed of safely, said CMC Deputy Executive Engineer DR Tripathy. CMC officials would be deployed near the artificial ponds for three days to monitor the immersion process and carry out the operation smoothly in order to maintain cleanliness, he added.

The district administration has decided to hold the immersion ceremony in three phases on September 8, 15 and 29 to avoid traffic congestion in the city.

