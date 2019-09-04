Home States Odisha

Jajpur boys jump into pond to save 6-year-old

Two students jumped into a pond in Fazilpur village risking their lives to save a six-year-old child from drowning.

Published: 04th September 2019 07:08 AM

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Two students jumped into a pond in Fazilpur village risking their lives to save a six-year-old child from drowning.The two boys, Shaik Tosib of Fazilpur and Mahammad Soheb of Sadakpur village under Korei block, are students of Class VII in Korei Nodal High School. They jumped into the the pond to save Abdul Ruman, son of Nazam Khan. Ruman was returning home from school after Ganesh Puja around 2 pm on Monday when he stopped near the pond to catch fishes, and fell into it.

Tosib and Soheb, who were also returning home, saw the child drowning. They wasted no time in jumping into the pond and bringing the child back to safety. As the news spread, villagers rushed to the spot and took the child to local hospital for treatment.Sadakpur Primary School Headmaster Durga Madhab Mohanty also reached the hospital. The condition of all three children is stable, hospital sources said.
Locals have urged the district administration to recommend names of Tosib and Soheb for bravery awards.

