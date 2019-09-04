Man beaten to death in Khuntuni

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Tension flared up in Khuntuni area after a 47-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of youths at Nidhipur village of Ghantikhal panchayat over past rivalry on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Golak Pradhan of Mahalapada in Kakhadi panchayat within Choudwar police station. On Monday evening, Golak was returning from his daughter’s in-law house at Nidhipur village when 12 youths of Ghantikhal brutally attacked him with sticks.

A critically injured Golak was rushed to Athagarh sub-divisional hospital and later shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed on Tuesday. Sources said Golak was attacked over a dispute between villagers of Ghantikhal and Mahalpada village following a quarrel at Kakhadi 20 days back. The two groups had even clashed a couple of times after the incident. Two days back, villagers of Mahalapada had assaulted some youths of Ghantikhal when the latter had come to Kakhadi.

Following Golak’s death, irate locals blocked NH-55 near Khuntuni for more than two hours demanding arrest of the accused persons who have been named by the victim’s wife in her complaint to Khuntuni police.The road blockade was lifted after police officials assured the agitators of arresting the accused within 48 hours.