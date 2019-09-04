Minor girls drown

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: TWO minor girls drowned in a pond in Gundidhipa village of Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday. They are Payal Besra (2), daughter of Madan Besra, and Subhashree Besra (3), daughter of Biswanath Besra of the village under Chandua police limits. Madan and Biswanath are neighbours. Bodies of the girls were recovered from a pond, 200 metres away from their houses.

The girls had gone out to play in the morning but when they did not return till noon, their families started searching for them. They went to the pond and found Payal’s body floating in the water. During search, they also found Subhashree in the water body. The two girls were rushed to Chandua PHC where doctors declared them brought dead.

Police suspected that the girls were playing near the pond or bathing in it when they slipped and drowned. The bodies were sent to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Government Medical College and Hospital for postmortem. A probe has been initiated into the case.