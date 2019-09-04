Home States Odisha

Odisha government doublespeak on paddy procurement

Another report of the Government said the State has a total rice production of 73.11 lakh tonne while the requirement is 67.98 lakh tonne.

Published: 04th September 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Odisha paddy farmers

Odisha paddy farmers (Photo | EPS)

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the State Government claims to have procured 65.49 lakh tonne of paddy during the 2018-19 Kharif marketing season, there is a complete mismatch between the official data produced by two of its departments on the marketable surplus of paddy.

While the Government informed the Assembly in July that 65.49 lakh tonne of paddy was procured from registered farmers, a progress report of the Cooperation department said 42.29 lakh tonne of paddy was purchased from farmers under the minimum support price (MSP) scheme by Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) by end of June this year.

Other than PACS, which procured paddy on behalf of Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation (OSCSC), agencies like Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation (TDCC), Women Self Help Groups (WSHGs) and Pani Panchayats were also engaged in the procurement process.

In the absence of procurement figures of these agencies, it is construed that the balance 23.20 lakh tonne of paddy was purchased by them under price support system from the farmers. What is intriguing is that it is unclear whether these agencies have the capacity to purchase such huge quantity of paddy without having any infrastructural facility of their own.

The TDCC, which has been participating in the decentralised procurement from 2006-07, procured 44,721 tonne of rice in 2015-16 which is equivalent to about 65,000 tonnes of paddy.  But the corporation procured 9,850 tonnes of rice in 2017-18. It is anyone’s guess if the SHGs and the Pani Panchayats have the capacity to procure over 22 lakh tonne of paddy.

While replying to a question from Congress legislator Tara Prasad Bahinipati during the budget session of the Assembly, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister RP Swain informed the House that the State’s rice production was 76.19 lakh tonne against its requirement of 68.31 lakh tonne. In effect, the State has a marketable surplus of 7.88 lakh tonne of rice this year.

Another report of the Government said the State has a total rice production of 73.11 lakh tonne while the requirement is 67.98 lakh tonne. In this scenario, the marketable surplus comes to 5.13 lakh tonne.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha government kharif marketing season minimum support price PACS Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation encies like Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp