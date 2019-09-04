One Stop Centre at Dhenkanal District Headquarters Hospital yet to function

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: One Stop Centre (OSC), popularly known as Sakhi, is yet to start functioning even after 10 days of the inauguration of its new building at the District Headquarters Hospital here. The centre provides facilities such as counselling, health service and legal aid to women.

The OSC, sponsored by the Centre under Nirbhaya funds and supported by the State Government, was inaugurated at the sixth floor of District Headquarters Hospital by Collector Bhumesh Chandra Behera on August 22. He had urged various line departments to lend support in the functioning of the OSC.