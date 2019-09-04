OSEPA notice on distribution of school uniforms

Home States Odisha

Several schools in Ganjam district are yet to get school uniforms though more than a fortnight has passed since the Government set August 15 deadline for the purpose.

BERHAMPUR: Several schools in Ganjam district are yet to get school uniforms though more than a fortnight has passed since the Government set August 15 deadline for the purpose.

Odisha State Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) had directed officials and authorities of elementary schools to ensure completion of the distribution of uniforms for 2019-20 academic session by August 15.  Despite the order, many students of schools in Aska, Buguda, Bhanjanagar, Belaguntha, Dharakote, Hinjili, Jagannathprasad, Kabisuryanagar, Seragada, Sorada and other places are yet to get uniforms, shoes and socks.

All students, except boys belonging to APL category, from Class I to VIII, are being provided uniforms free of cost. The Government had set a budget of Rs 400 per student for two pairs of uniforms, Rs200 for a pair of black shoes and two pairs of socks worth Rs200.

Odisha State Education Programme Authority had issued the deadline as there was a  delay in distribution of uniforms last year when several students in other districts had not received uniforms five months after reopening of schools post-summer vacation. Parents in Ganjam have alleged that the guidelines have been flouted by field-level officials of School and Mass Education Department.

Block Education Officer Krutibas Barik said they are looking into the matter with immediate effect.

