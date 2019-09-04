Paradip International Cargo Terminal Private Ltd. worker injured in mishap

By Express News Service

PARADIP: A worker of Paradip International Cargo Terminal Pvt. Ltd. (PICT) berth at Paradip port was seriously injured while unloading cargo after a rope snapped and the cargo fell on the ground. Five other workers had a narrow escape.

Identified as Debendra Pradhan, he was engaged in loading iron plate when it slipped from the crane and its dunnage hit him. He was admitted to Paradip Port Hospital and later shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The workers said the site has turned into a death trap in the absence of adequate safety measures.

On Monday, five workers engaged on the hatch of a vessel ‘Kent Giant’ had a narrow escape when the rope which was unloading 25-tonne coil by a crane snapped and fell. The labourers ran out of fear hearing the loud noise and escaped unhurt. Such was the impact that some labourers were flung to a distance from the place of incident.

After this incident, panic gripped the workers and they felt unsafe to work in this berth. Last year, a driver and helper of teller which was pressed for loading cargo at PICT berth were seriously injured when a container fell on the teller. Containers have been engaged for loading and unloading of cargo operations.

General Manager (HR), PICT, Kulamani Panda said experts are investigating the exact cause of the mishap.

PICT was awarded a contract for development of multipurpose berth to handle clean cargo including containers at Paradip port on BOT basis for 30 years.