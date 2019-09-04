PM Modi, CM Naveen Patnaik greet people on Nuakhai

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greeted the people of Odisha on the occasion of Nuakhai.

Describing Nuakhai as an ancient festival of Odisha, the PM wished prosperity and good health to the people, mainly farmers. “Nuakhai Juhar! One of the most ancient festivals of Odisha, may this auspicious occasion further the spirit of prosperity, especially among our hardworking farmers. Praying for everyone's good health and wellbeing,” he tweeted.

The Governor in a special message also wished people of the State happiness and prosperity on the occasion of the agrarian festival. He called for transforming Odisha into an advanced state in agriculture.

Similarly, the CM extended his wishes by tweeting in Sambalpuri. Naveen prayed for the well-being of people and wished smooth operations in agriculture, trade and business.

Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan greeted “Nuakhai Juhar’ and hoped the festival will bring good fortune for the people. BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda and other leaders also greeted people. Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made a sand sculpture on Puri beach to wish people.