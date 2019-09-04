Home States Odisha

PM Modi, CM Naveen Patnaik greet people on Nuakhai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greeted the people of Odisha on the occasion of Nuakhai.

Published: 04th September 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2019 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greeted the people of Odisha on the occasion of Nuakhai.

Describing Nuakhai as an ancient festival of Odisha, the PM wished prosperity and good health to the people, mainly farmers. “Nuakhai Juhar! One of the most ancient festivals of Odisha, may this auspicious occasion further the spirit of prosperity, especially among our hardworking farmers. Praying for everyone's good health and wellbeing,” he tweeted.

The Governor in a special message also wished people of the State happiness and prosperity on the occasion of the agrarian festival. He called for transforming Odisha into an advanced state in agriculture.
Similarly, the CM extended his wishes by tweeting in Sambalpuri. Naveen prayed for the well-being of people and wished smooth operations in agriculture, trade and business.

Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan greeted “Nuakhai Juhar’ and hoped the festival will bring good fortune for the people. BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda and other leaders also greeted people. Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik made a sand sculpture on Puri beach to wish people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Odisha governor Ganeshi Lal Naveen Patnaik Nuakhai Union Petroleum and Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
India Matters
A view of the Lal Chowk area on the 30th day of restriction after abrogration of the provisions of Article of 370 in Srinagar Tuesday September 3 2019. | PTI
Maharashtra government likely to open resorts in Kashmir
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Eight Panchayats in Mathura ban dowry, lavish feasts
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
'Those excluded from NRC won't to be detained till legal remedies exhausted'
Image used for representation purpose. (Express Illustrations)
Pakistan allows import of life-saving drugs from India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Viral' somersaulting kids hailed by Nadia Comaneci traced to Kolkata 
Pedestrians walk on a waterlogged street during heavy rains in Mumbai Wednesday September 4 2019. | PTI
Mumbai Rains: City on high alert, several local trains delayed
Gallery
#1 PAT CUMMINS (AUS) Rating: 908 (Photo | AFP)
ICC Test bowling rankings: Jasprit Bumrah makes maiden top 10 entry  
#1 STEVE SMITH (AUS) Rating: 904 (Photo | AP)
ICC Test Rankings: As Steve Smith overtakes Virat Kohli, here is the updated chart
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp