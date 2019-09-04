Union Minister Pratap Sarangi helps triple talaq victim

By Express News Service

BALASORE: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi has come to the rescue of a woman who has been spending her life in abject misery in her in-laws’ house after being allegedly given triple talaq by her husband.

The woman, Reso Khatun (24) of Pathana Mahala village under Soro police limits met the Union Minister on August 28 during his visit to Balasore town and apprised him about the torture she had been facing at the in-laws' house. She had also informed about the disconnection of power supply to her room.

Following the Minister’s intervention, the district administration has ensured restoration of electricity connection to her room. Her husband and in-laws had reportedly snapped power to her room after she was allegedly given the oral divorce.

The Minister had directed Collector K Sudarshan Chakravarty to immediately re-connect power supply to her room and take steps to address her grievances. On Monday, Soro Tehsildar Debiprasad Das reached the village and supplied power to her room.

It may be mentioned that Reso had met the Collector on August 13 at his grievance cell at Soro block office and apprised him of the oral triple talaq which her husband, Sahim Khan, gave a few days before Bakri-Id (August 9). Chakravarty had directed Soro police to register a case and initiate a probe into it.

Reso was married to Sahim, a businessman, on May 2, 2016. Her father Nasir Khan of Haripur in Bhadrak had spent Rs 8 lakh in the marriage but barely a year after Sahim allegedly developed a relationship with another woman and started torturing Reso. Her in-laws too did not support her.

Reso continued to live with them despite life threat and abortion of four-month pregnancy. She left for her parent’s house after Sahim tried to kill her and returned to Soro after a few days but was not allowed inside. She had then forcefully entered the house and ever since living in the dark. Efforts by the village head to settle the dispute between the couple and their parents on three occasions also failed.