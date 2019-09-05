Armed men loot Rs 11 lakh from private bank in Jharsuguda

By Express News Service

JHARSUGUDA: Armed miscreants looted more than Rs 11 lakh from a private bank in broad daylight at Gumadera under Belpahar police limits on Wednesday.

According to reports, five masked men came in a numberless SUV and stormed into Gumadera branch of Axis Bank between 1.30 pm and 1.45 pm. They threatened the bank staff and customers with guns, snatched all the mobile phones from them and looted cash from all the counters as well as public. Before absconding, they damaged the CCTV camera and DVR machine of the bank leaving behind little clues for investigation.

The miscreants also assaulted bank’s Assistant Manager Sanat Behera and cashier Pallavi Tripathy who sustained injuries on the face.

On being informed, a contingent of police officers headed by Jharsuguda SP Aswini Kumar Mohanty, Brajrajnagar SDPO Nrupa Charan Dandsena, Officers-in-charge of Belpahar and Brajrajnagar have reached the spot and started an investigation.

Brajrajnagar SDPO said bank’s Manager Manoj Kumar Sharma estimated the loot amount at around Rs 11 lakh. He also informed that the miscreants were talking fluently in Hindi. Police have intensified patrolling on different roads connecting Jharsuguda with Sundargarh, Deogarh and Sambalpur and all escape routes have been sealed. An alert has also been sounded in the area and neighbouring police stations have also been informed, said Mohanty.

It is suspected that the miscreants might have come from neighbouring Chhattisgarh or Jharkhand considering their fluency in Hindi but the involvement of local elements cannot be ruled, Mohanty said.