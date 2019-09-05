Home States Odisha

Be change agents, CM Naveen Patnaik tells Welfare Extension Officers

ST/SC Development Minister Jagannath Saraka, Principal Secretary of the department Ranjana Chopra and other senior officers also spoke.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday called upon the newly-inducted Welfare Extension Officers (WEOs) to act as agents of change and bring perceptible changes in the lives of people belonging to scheduled categories and backward classes. 

Stating that the State Government’s focus is on development of Scheduled Tribes (ST), Scheduled Castes (SC), backward classes and minorities, Naveen told the WEOs that they must not consider themselves simply as Government employees but agents of change. 

“Odisha is a model State in the country in terms of implementation of several welfare programmes for citizens. Our welfare models have been appreciated and followed by other States. I have always stressed the need for keeping the common man at the centre of governance initiatives,” the Chief Minister said while distributing appointment letters to the WEOs at a function here. 

Naveen exhorted the officers to work with complete dedication for the success of Government programmes and asked them to adopt the 5T Mantra as the cardinal principle in their official work.
As many as 106 WEOs received appointment letters from the ST/SC Development department at the function. 

The Chief Minister also launched the e-commerce portal of Tribal Development Cooperative Corporation of Odisha Limited for promotion and sale of tribal artefacts and an e-samrudhi App for monitoring of Odisha PVTG Empowerment and Livelihoods Improvement Programme (OPELIP). He also inaugurated the website of the tribal museum on the occasion. 

ST/SC Development Minister Jagannath Saraka, Principal Secretary of the department Ranjana Chopra and other senior officers also spoke.

