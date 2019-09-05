Home States Odisha

Erratic rain, debt claim farmer’s life

He could not transplant paddy saplings due to scanty rainfall

Published: 05th September 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2019 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A 45-year-old farmer who had consumed poison over spiralling loan burden and erratic rainfall that had hampered agricultural activities died here on Wednesday. Abdhut Padhan, a native of Khairmal village, succumbed during treatment at a private nursing home. He had taken the extreme step on August 31.

The farmer had grown paddy on the seven acres of land he owned. However, he managed to transplant saplings just over two acres due to inadequate rainfall. Khairmal is a non-irrigated village and farmers depend on monsoon to grow paddy during Kharif season.

Sources said Abdhut had taken Rs 3 lakh loan for cultivation  - Rs 80,000 from Dhanupali branch of United Bank of India, Rs 70,000 from Jhankarpali cooperative society besides, Rs 1.5 lakh from private money lenders.

His son Manoj said Abdhut was under mental stress as he failed to complete the transplantation work due to scantly rainfall. He was also under pressure to repay the loans.

Distressed, the farmer had consumed poison outside his house a week back. After reaching home, he fell and was rushed to District Headquarters Hospital in Sambalpur. 

Later he was taken to VIMSAR after his condition deteriorated but due to unavailability of bed in ICU, he was admitted to a private nursing home. Jujumura Tehsildar, Sukanta Nayak said he is inquiring into the matter.

