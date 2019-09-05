Health scare: Toilets in SCB raise a nauseating stink

Arabinda Panda By

Express News Service

CUTTACK: All hype over high-sounding programmes like Nirmal healthcare scheme and chest thumping by the State Health and Family Welfare department over Kayakalp awards appear to be eyewash as public hospitals continue to writhe in filthy and unhygienic environs.

At a time when cleanliness and sanitation of medical institutions have become paramount with hospital acquired infections termed a serious public health emergency, Odisha presents a picture of shameful neglect. And, one doesn’t have to go far to a primary health centre in a rural area or a headquarter hospital of a backward district to get a sense of the appalling conditions. A go around of SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack is eye-popping.

The premier medical facility and tertiary care centre of the State literally raises a stink. Leave aside, clean wards, out patient departments or other facilities, the hospital has failed to take care of the most basic needs like clean and functional toilets for patients and their attendants. Such is the deplorable condition of the toilets and lavatories that patients and their attendants hesitate to use them in fear of contracting infectious diseases.

The 2,164-bed hospital has 34 departments with each having its toilet facilities. But the situation in most is beyond description. While there is no light in many, doors of many others have been broken and kept aside. Water overflowing from the toilets on the corridors is a common sight.

Patients and attendants lifting the broken doors and placing them in front of the toilets before using them is a regular affair. Besides, one cannot find exhaust fans, soaps, sanitisers and disinfectants in the toilets.

At least 6,000 patients visit the outpatient departments (OPDs) of the hospital every day. Similarly, the number of indoor patients is over 2,500. While the wards are overcrowded with patients and their attendants, the unclean toilets are no less than a nightmare for them.

For some attendants, the choice is obvious - between a dirty toilet and open defecation. Many prefer to relieve themselves in the open rather than use to the stinking lavatories of the hospital.

Sarita Das, who spent 10 nights while attending her relative undergoing treatment in the ICU of Cardiology department recently, took to social media to complain about the unhygienic condition of the toilets. “There is no water supply to the toilets from 4 am to 8 am. The cleaning staff use the same mop, made with a bundle of clothes, both for cleaning the toilets and the ICU,” she tweeted.

Bijay Moharana, a patient from Nayagarh who is undergoing treatment in the Old Medicine ward, said, they have to fetch drinking water from the toilets. “In absence of a separate facility in the wards, we are compelled to collect drinking water from the taps of these ill-maintained unhygienic toilets,” he stated.

The lone community toilet located near the MCH’s gate is unable to cater to the volume of patients and attendants. Though SCB authorities had decided to set up a hybrid toilet, the project is yet to see the light of the day. Similarly, two toilets constructed in front of the Casualty ward are lying defunct since long.

With the Health department basking in its namesake accomplishments, the hospital authorities are unmoved. Drawn attention to the issue, Superintendent CBK Mohanty said, “the agency assigned for cleaning and sanitation work of the hospital would be reminded to maintain the toilets properly. Renovation work of the two toilets in front of the Casualty is underway and they will be made operational soon.”